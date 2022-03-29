Florence Otedola who is popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to bless her fans with new photos

The disk jockey and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola sported a pink three-piece ensemble which she wore to a wedding

Only a few weeks ago, her younger sister and fashion influencer, Temi, marked her birthday with an old Hollywood themed photoshoot

There are many things constant in life and DJ Cuppy wearing at least one pink outfit in a week is definitely one of them.

The Oxford student and disk jockey who was on wedding duties showed up at the boot looking stylish in a pink ensemble - no surprise there.

The disk jockey rocked a pink look. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In the series of photos shared on her Instagram page, Cuppy who is the daughter of oil magnate Femi Otedola, posed in a pink waistcoat over a pair of ankle-length pants and a long coordinating kimono jacket over the set.

She paired the look with a pink fascinator and a pair of gold boots with low heels.

Sharing he photos, she captioned:

"Watch me go to weddings ALL summer for FREE food and drinks (and then complain why I’m still single) LMAO #CuppyOnAMission"

