Big Brother Naija reality star, Angel Smith, was among the celebrities who attended the wedding of Jenny's Glow CEO

The Shine Ya Eyes star rocked a black lace infused with sheer fabric dress revealing ample cleavage and other areas of her body

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted with mixed feelings to her outfit which some tagged inappropriate

Jennifer Igbinoba, the CEO of Jenny's Glow got married recently and several stars were in attendance including 2021 Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith.

The Shine Ya Eyes star shared a video to her Instastory and Tiktok showing off her risque outfit which she rocked to the event.

Angel attended the wedding of Jenny's Glow CEO. Credit: @theangeljbsmith

In the Tiktok video which has since gone viral on social media, the reality TV star is seen rocking a black lace dress that featured an illusion neckline and sleeves.

However, while the dress had a rather revealing neckline, the lower part of the dress was even more daring - and revealing as the dress sported a waist-high slit held together around the hip area by a piece of sheer fabric.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The nature of the style had internet users - and online fashion police - sharing their mixed feelings.

Check out some comments below:

spunkysessentials:

"She looks beautiful though but that slit shaaa."

kehvyngrey:

"She for kukuma no wear cloth na."

o_tony:

"It’s only a matter Of time before people start giving dress terms and conditions to attending events."

chaoticedison:

"If this one no naked, dressing no dey let her dress."

chopmata:

"Send her back home."

grey_ccy:

"At a wedding? This is extra."

etimajonathan:

'She even waste time and money sew cloth. Something wey she for waka naked go make we for see her real beauty. Na d tailor wey deliver her cloth on time I blame sha."

ikarawinifred:

"She for just kukuma waka naked naw, what's the need of wasting the fabric."

jessica83222022:

"She looks amazing"

maryann.odeh:

"Absolutely amazing"

ini_bas:

"Kuku no wear cloth small woman."

