Several Nigerian stars were part of the guests who attended the Bridgerton Affair themed party in South Africa

With the theme 'Bridgerton Royalty | Regency with an African flair', the fashionista came through in vintage glamour

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at Sharon Ooja and several other Nigerian fashionistas who turned heads at the event

To drum up interest in the second season of the show, Netflix invited key personalities for a Bridgerton Affair themed high society event for the ages.

Several stars filled the shoes of Bridgerton’s main characters as they came through in extravagant and bourgeois fashion.

The stars turned up in style. Photo credit: Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Bimbo Ademoye

Source: Instagram

Hosted by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, dressed as Queen Charlotte from the Bridgerton, the spirit of the series came alive through fashion at the lavish event with the theme: Bridgerton Royalty | Regency with an African flair.

Check out how six stars showed up for the event:

1. Sharon Ooja

The gorgeous Nollywood star came through in vintage glamour rocking an off-shoulder dress featuring a corset and puffy sleeves.

Her detachable train sat gorgeously around her waist and her updo, makeup went perfectly with the ensemble.

2. Bimbo Ademoye

The talented actress brought some sunshine to the event in a yellow ensemble reminiscent of the character, Penelope Featherington.

The lovely dress which featured a tulle tail and sleeves flattered her curves in a corset bodice pencil dress with studded embellishment.

3. Toke Makinwa

The media personality is another star who understood the assignment in a Gert Johan Coetzee design.

The gree ball dress was fitted, beautiful, regal and still didn’t feel like the look was trying too hard.

Trust Toke Makinwa to always aim for perfection.

4. Kate Henshaw

The Nollywood veteran's look needed no introduction as she nailed the Lady Danbury look down to the walking stick and the stern look.

Dressed in a classic medieval green dress, it is safe to safe Henshaw understood the assignment!

5. Nse Ikpe-Etim

The talented actress may not have followed the theme of the event but there is no denying that her black ensemble was a head-turner.

She rocked what appeared to be a jumpsuit with a plunging back, and paired the look with some elbow-length lacey gloves.

6. Rahama Sadau

The Northern actress rocked a pink dress with feather accents.

Her look was reminiscent of the young girls making their debut into high society and she certainly killed it!

The stars made sure to slay at the event which took place in South Africa and we love how they represented!

