A Nigerian lady identified as Jennifer Ogah recently marked her birthday is a gorgeous outfit inspired by Mercy Eke

A collage of the original look placed alongside a photo from Jennifer's shoot has gone viral, attracting applause

Only a few days ago, another lady replicated one of Yoruba movie actress, Bukola Adeeyo's asoebi looks

Several months after Mercy Eke rocked a sleek ruffle top over a pair of red pants, a lady identified as Jennifer Ogah has recreated the look.

The beautiful lady who recently celebrated her birthday rocked an outfit inspired by the Big Brother Naija star.

Internet users have applauded the style recreation. Photo credit: Mercy Eke, @98sensation (for @yala_pepper)

Source: Instagram

While the style was the same, Jennifer opted for a lilac ruffle top over a pair of fitted pants.

In the original look, Mercy wore her hair down in loose curls. However, Jennifer sported a high ponytail.

Check out the look below:

Social media users applaud replication

agathanjoku:

"No difference, beautiful❤️❤️❤️"

blackdiamondhottest:

""What I got" is more beautiful."

_culoves:

"Over hit dey worry this outfit."

mz_radiant:

"What i got has never been this classic and fine."

cindie_sally:

"You got better than your order."

n.j_collections:

"I prefer what I got."

10/10: Internet users applaud lady's attempt at replicating Bukola Adeeyo's look

A while ago, actress Bukola Adeeyo's look for a hotel opening back in January was recently recreated by the womenswear brand.

Dressed in a green and purple ensemble, Bukola redefined elegance in this gorgeous number by celebrity designer, Beccaneedlesnstiches.

The green print dress which was cut to fit her perfectly was bejewelled with gold pearls all across the front part. Well, the look was replicated in black with multiple strands of gold beads.

Mo Bimpe's birthday may be over but interesting details about some of her looks has got people impressed.

CEO of Tiannah Empire, Toyin Lawani, was responsible for two of her looks - a Victorian ball gown and a lilac transformer dress.

Just recently, the talented designer and stylist shared a video of Bimpe rocking different poses in the lilac dress in four different styles.

Source: Legit.ng