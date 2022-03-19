Fashion entrepreneur, Kiki Osinbajo, turned 29 on Saturday, March 19, 2022, and has taken to social media to celebrate

Saturday, March 19 marks the 29th birthday of Kiki Osinbajo and she has taken to social media to celebrate.

The daughter of Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shared some portrait photos in honour of her new age.

The fashionista turned a year older. Photo credit: Kiki Osinbajo

Source: Instagram

However, Kiki has proven to be quite the fashionista over the past few years.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight times she rocked some fashionable looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The fashion enthusiast posed for some shots looking elegant in a pink dress with a thin strap sleeve and a long sleeve.

The dress which was designed in pencil form flattered her slim physique giving her a classy look.

Look 2

Kiki attended a northern high society wedding in a gorgeous black dress with sheer sleeves with black beads embellished on the sleeves and the sweetheart neckline.

For this look, she wore her hair in a low ponytail and sported nude makeup.

Look 3

Kiki exuded classy and elegance in this gorgeous dress by Style Temple.

Wearing her hair in a centre-part low ponytail, she rocked the belted dress with a pair of strappy sandals.

Look 4

When it comes slaying at wedding events, Kiki does it so well.

In this photo, she rocked a cream and blue dress with purple flowers, pairing the look with some pumps.

She also rocked nude makeup here

Look 5

For her 28th birthday, the fashionista stepped out in a heavily bedazzled long-sleeve mini dress.

The beautiful dress featured feather trimmings around the hemlines.

Look 6

Kiki came through with the asoebi slay in this gorgeous dress designed by Style Temple.

The mono strap green and purple dress which featured a side train did justice to her stunning physique.

Look 7

For Yusuf Buhari's wedding, Kiki came through with the glam in this ash number by Style Temple.

The long-sleeve dress which featured fringe design around the waist and a side train.

The fashion entrepreneur sure knows how to pull off fashionable looks!

