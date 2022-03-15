Nigerian makeup artist identified on Instagram as @kemzchic_touch recently left social media users buzzing following a recent video

In the video, a client with uneven skin is seen undergoing a makeup transformation that sees her looking different in the end

The video which has since gone viral has left quite a number of people in awe of the transformation

With makeup, almost anything is possible and this is clearly reflected in the story of a lady whose video has since gone viral.

Makeup artist identified as @kemzchic_touch on Instagram has received mixed reactions over one of her latest works.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Photo credit: @kemzchic_touch

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @krakstv, a client of hers is seen with what appears to be a skin condition causing uneven skin tone.

However, by the time layers of makeup and contouring is done on her face, she is transformed into a completely different person.

Check out the makeup below:

Social media users react

Well, it appears the video has left many people pretty stunned and in disbelief.

Check out the comments below:

omoakin:

"Make den start to Dey do make up for men too, let’s all deceive ourselves."

cis.ca_:

"Very beautiful! The make up artist has such dedication, determination and skill to make it work. I love it."

michael._u:

"1st date now na pool I go dey go, we must romance our faces for there with Omo multi action!!"

yii_sha:

"The makeup artist is really good n Mama looks beautiful..."

surajayesha_:

"This should be a punishable offense."

ckjnr_gram:

"See why I get trust issues."

oluwacashmade:

"Efcc need to carry this people."

hissco_dc:

"First date gotta be at the pool or beach."

itz__raymaaly:

"This is sorcery!!! After God na make up artist."

official_kushy_perry:

"This make up people na hell straight."

