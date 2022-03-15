Makeup Transformation: Internet Users in Disbelief over Viral Beauty Video
- Nigerian makeup artist identified on Instagram as @kemzchic_touch recently left social media users buzzing following a recent video
- In the video, a client with uneven skin is seen undergoing a makeup transformation that sees her looking different in the end
- The video which has since gone viral has left quite a number of people in awe of the transformation
With makeup, almost anything is possible and this is clearly reflected in the story of a lady whose video has since gone viral.
Makeup artist identified as @kemzchic_touch on Instagram has received mixed reactions over one of her latest works.
In a video shared by @krakstv, a client of hers is seen with what appears to be a skin condition causing uneven skin tone.
However, by the time layers of makeup and contouring is done on her face, she is transformed into a completely different person.
Check out the makeup below:
Social media users react
Well, it appears the video has left many people pretty stunned and in disbelief.
Check out the comments below:
omoakin:
"Make den start to Dey do make up for men too, let’s all deceive ourselves."
cis.ca_:
"Very beautiful! The make up artist has such dedication, determination and skill to make it work. I love it."
michael._u:
"1st date now na pool I go dey go, we must romance our faces for there with Omo multi action!!"
yii_sha:
"The makeup artist is really good n Mama looks beautiful..."
surajayesha_:
"This should be a punishable offense."
ckjnr_gram:
"See why I get trust issues."
oluwacashmade:
"Efcc need to carry this people."
hissco_dc:
"First date gotta be at the pool or beach."
itz__raymaaly:
"This is sorcery!!! After God na make up artist."
official_kushy_perry:
"This make up people na hell straight."
