A video has since gone viral on social media in which a lady is recording getting pink lips treatment

In the video, the lady's bare lips appear very dark after which the beauty treatment is carried out on her

Several internet users have since reacted to the video with many people commenting on the actual colour of her lips

With many beauty treatment services currently in the market, it has become easier for people to alter or 'correct' their looks.

A lady with dark lips was recently recorded receiving the now-popular pink lips treatment and the colour of her lips has left internet users buzzing.

The video which was recorded by the beauty shop shows a step-by-step method on how they carried out the treatment on her.

However, the end result isn't captured on camera.

Social media users react

The video which has since gone viral left quite a number of people talking, many of whom seemed concerned about why the lady's lips were so dark in the first place.

sommie_the_great:

"All she needed was a lipgloss and moisturizer for them dry lips, not this procedure."

official_no_worries_yrn:

"Na fire wood this one Dey smoke."

her_candiness:

"Ladies can we just stop all this rubbish?"

iamyovwi:

"She needs to stop smoking first."

emperorjeff_:

"Pink lips should be the least of her worries."

tinnel_skincare2:

"Why is her lips like this tho and Why does she even have to go for a permanent pinklips tattoo when the pinklips cream I sell can do the magic in a week."

southsidemikky:

"Only God fit restore her lips."

