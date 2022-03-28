A lady is currently trending on social media after a video surfaced of her showing off her unique and stylish dress

In the now-trending video, the lady who was among the guests at a wedding can be seen transforming the look into a playsuit

Internet users have shared their thoughts on the transformation, with some commending the designer

Nigerian fashion designers are unarguably one of the most talented people on the continent and it shows in how often they create mind-blowing designs.

Just recently, a video of a wedding guest left internet users talking and it is not hard to see why.

The video has since gone viral. Credit: @asoebiafrica

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the gorgeous lady who sports a nude makeup look with her sleek hair back in a low bun, is seen taking off the lower part of her shinning green dress to reveal a sizzling nude and black playsuit.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users share thoughts

i_am_deteju:

"I wanted to save the video and send to my tailor but as I con see the end, omoh I just Pause oo"

akondifference:

"My own is, if hot pee hold you. How you go do??? Beautiful dress."

princessizeamen_eguabor:

"Why can women just dress decently, when are we going realize our bodies is the temple of God."

deehemfashion:

"Wow....its unique and lovely. But on a lighter note, if somebody want to wee wee nko?"

piquant_florence:

"After party ready "

miss_harby:

"Hmm... reception and after party "

bridgetjaja_lcdesigns:

"Incredible transformation from the green shimer to a darker tone...keep it up brilliant designer/stylist"

yellowdaisyng:

"I love the transformation "

furs.n.feathereez:

"This is a perfect wedding reception outfit when it's time to gbe bodi baby girl has to have some freedom "

bee_by_bibi:

"This is lovely ❤️"

Send her back home: Nigerians react to BBNaija Angel's outfit to wedding of Jenny's Glow CEO

Jennifer Igbinoba, the CEO of Jenny's Glow got married recently and several stars were in attendance including 2021 Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith.

The Shine Ya Eyes star shared a video to her Instastory and Tiktok showing off her risque outfit which she rocked to the event.

In the Tiktok video which has since gone viral on social media, the reality TV star is seen rocking a black lace dress that featured an illusion neckline and sleeves.

The nature of the style had internet users - and online fashion police - sharing their mixed feelings.

Source: Legit.ng