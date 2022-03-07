A lady has since gone viral on social media after a video surfaced of her showing off some braided wigs

The wigs which featured coils and kinky puffs are braided from the root and are designed in different colours

Several internet users have reached to the video, many of whom have expressed amusement over the creation

With the widely-accepted trend of braided wigs flooding the fashion scene, people continue to come up with new styles and designs.

However, not every style ends up on the approved list.

Internet users have reacted to the video of the braided wig. Photo credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

A lady recently went viral on social media after a video of her surfaced on the internet in which she is seen showing off some of her designs.

In the video shared by Instagram hair page, @nigerianbraids, the lady first dons a honey blonde braided wig with white highlights.

The wig which is woven from the roots features a kinky bun right in the centre top.

The second wig showcased in the video is made from black and brown attachment, in a similar style.

Check out the trending clip below:

Social media users share thoughts

rotimibruce:

"It’s a no for me!!!! Hardest pass."

as_miaowww:

"God Forbid abeg "

queenakins_j:

"Rock kini?? Olorun maje."

mhizoti:

"For older women, yeah."

allthat__j:

"se you dey whine me?"

What if it rains? Reactions as lady uses glue to fix artificial edges in video

While some people who battle with the loss of their front hairs often go for more protective styles, there are some who have refused to let the lack of edges ruin their slay.

One of such is a lady whose video tutorial on hair has since gone viral on social media.

In the trending clip, the lady is seen making a ponytail hairstyle by herself.

The lady who appears to have no front hair fixes that by cutting up some hair extensions in the same colour as her natural hair.

Hairstyle trends: Viral video of man getting hair extensions sparks reactions

When it comes to fashion and style, certain things have long ceased to be restricted to just one gender - and hair extensions are one example.

A video has since gone viral on social media and it has everything to do with a man's hairstyle.

In the video shared by Kraks HQ, a man is seen getting some hair extensions glued on his low cut natural hair.

Source: Legit.ng