Hollywood actor and fashion influencer, Julia Fox, recently stepped out in an all-denim ensemble

In the photos which she shared via her Instagram page, Fox is seen rocking mini tube top over a low-rise pair of denim pants

The photos which have since gone viral on social media has sparked mixed reactions amongst fashion lovers

Julia Fox may be in Kanye West's past but she most certainly is in everybody's present, especially when it has to do with causing a buzz with every look she rocks.

Just recently, the actress and fashionista stepped out in a rather daring look comprising of all things denim.

The actress' look has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @juliafox

Source: Instagram

In the photos which she shared via her Instagram page, the mother of one sported a denim attire which according to her post, she made herself.

She rocked a tiny tube top over a pair of low-rise jeans - its waistband ripped out. She paired the look with some denim boots and carried a bag made of denim pants as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react

neantombela:

"This outfit makes her looks like she doesn’t bath."

yousra_g78:

"No no no."

rana99_0:

"Very bad."

president_alexx:

"I can donate her clothes.. what a poor!!"

faroutgypsy:

"Trying too hard!"

tasnim_toka:

"People don't know what to do with there money "

buffy73:

"That top is going to fall down. "

shaniyah_starr:

"The shoes yes the bag yes the rest lacks creativity."

zissi_lein:

"Oh wow.... that's...kinda ugly to me."

ahmed_.a95:

"It is better to be naked."

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia serve mummy/daughter fashion goals

Mommy-and-me style is a popular trend on social media, but coordinating your clothes with your child’s can be tricky.

However, the results are memorable when done right and a perfect example is Gabrielle Union and baby Kaavia.

Recently, the Hollywood premiere of Cheaper by the Dozen saw the actress rocking intricately woven pieces direct from Joseph Altuzarra’s fall 2022 show.

Union’s black and white crop top and pencil skirt were gorgeous on their own, but she and her stylist took things a step further.

Commissioning a mini-version of look for Kaavia James, they created a lighthearted family photo-op showcasing one of the season’s essential collections.

Source: Legit.ng