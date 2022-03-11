Fashion content creator, Esther Chioma, has taken to social media to share a video which has caused a buzz

In the video, the fashion enthusiast talked about fashion items that Nigerian girls need to throw away

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many people putting her on blast for her unsolicited opinions

If there is anything Nigerians do not like, it is definitely being told what to do especially when it involves their own properties.

Nigerian fashion enthusiast, Esther Chioma, who is better known as @xclusively_xter on Instagram recently received heat over her latest video.

Esther's video sparked reactions after she listed some fashion items that should be trashed. Photo credit: @xclusively_xter

In a video shared via her Instagram page, Esther touched on four different fashion items that Nigerian girls need to get rid of.

Below is her list:

1. Ribbed skirt

"Even when the skirt was everywhere, there was nothing beautiful about it. I always wondered what people saw in the skirt. This is 2022, find a place to throw it away."

2. Platform pumps

"This shoe was a huge deal back then but the craziest part was that the shoes were not fine and uncomfortable still, people bought them. Like, why would you pay for something that will make you extra uncomfortable."

3. Tights with three metal studs

"The craziest thing about this tight is that it seemed like the only type in the market."

4. Skirt underwear

"I don't understand the type of depression that will make you still have this in your wardrobe. If you still have this, just throw it away. If you can burn it, it will be better. Even older women are no longer wearing this."

Watch video below:

Social media users react

Well, it turne out not some many people agreed with her post and took to the comment section to drag her.

Check out comments below:

becky_dimson:

"No be you go tell me Wetin i go do rest in Jesus name."

_vivianngozi:

"Nice one dear but please throw away your earpiece and get airpods, this is 2022."

ferraribongkem:

"What makes this lady thinks her opinion matters on others choices."

ibitola_a:

"You too get rid of that earpiece..you sef buy yourself AirPod "

fidelismunachimso:

"I no wan throwaway am cos e dey mk my yansh shake nd anybody wey wear am whether u get yansh or u no get yansh must shake fr dat skirt.'

utodoris:

"And who are you to tell people what to wear and what not to wear "

amakachi_bekee:

"I've heard everything you said, but I'm not throwing my skirt away. Now arrest me. "

pee_lopez:

"Whatever anyone decides to put on their body is nobody’s business, it doesn’t define them afterall, plus nobody gives anybody a dime to change their wardrobes, I don’t have any of this things, but ladies who do, finds them attractive and bought it with their money, so you think they should dispose it because you have a certain opinion about it, o wrong now! "

atokeh_mi:

"So people who still con get dis skirt should throw it away cuz it’s not in vogue again or wat‍♀️? Na the same reason why all this young girls and boys Dey chase watin pass their power all in the name of impressing the gram ☹️"

