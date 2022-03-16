A video has since gone viral in which a lady is showing how to rock a backless dress without one's bra peeking out

In the now-viral clip, the lady is seen cutting the part of the bra that holds the hook before rocking it underneath the shimmery dress

Internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to the video as many believe it won't work on big-chested ladies

Nigerians have shared thoughts about a trending video that shows yet another interesting fashion hack for ladies.

When it comes to rocking some stylish looks, one of the important factors that often makes or mars one's look is the choice of underwear, and this is where a new hack comes in.

The video received mixed reactions. Photo credit: @asoebispecial

In the video shared by blogger, @asoebispecial, a caucasian lady is seen showing how to wear a bra underneath a backless dress without the lingerie peeking out.

First off, she cuts the part of the bra which holds the hook part of the brassiere.

Then she attaches the other end of the straps to the sides of the cups.

The results sees the lady rocking the reconstructed bra underneath a sequin dress.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

However, not so many people were impressed by the hack. According to many people, the method would only work for small-chested ladies and not full-chested ones.

Check out comments below:

dgreatermiracle:

"My brews cannot obey this technique."

shims_uchi:

"This can never work."

misssorzano:

"With theses big coconuts I got this will not work "

priceless_precy:

"You will carry your bwest for hand come home or bra go reach your neck before you finish saying Jack Robinson"

darhmmieyhargboholar:

"Na person wey no get bwess this one fit work for sha."

sandrageorge9042:

"Abeg bra too cost now to dey cut cut."

qwinn_tee:

"Bra is now expensive abeg "

eseebojoh:

"The bwesss will run out patience."

e.berrie:

"This is only for small chested girls."

chigbu_adaeze:

"I don't think it will work for big breast."

