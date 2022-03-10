A fashion entrepreneur identified as Seema Malhotra has gone viral for recreating Kim Kardashian's latest look

Recall Kim left jaws hanging when she attended Balenciaga's fashion show dressed in a packing tape

Malhotra's attempt has left social media users buzzing with reactions over the practicality of the outfit

Kim Kardashian has been a fashion trendsetter for the longest time and this story is yet another proof of just how much influence she wields in the fashion industry.

Owner of online clothing shop Forever Unique, Seema Malhotra, has become the latest to rock the packing tape catsuit look, a trend recently started by Kim K.

Nigerians have reacted to the video. Photo credit: @foreveruniquwofficial, @balenciaga

Source: Instagram

In a video shared via her business page, Malhotra, is seen getting wrapped up in white print tape alongside her handbag - just like Kim was for the show.

Sharing the video, the caption read:

"Anything @kimkardashian can do @foreveruniqueofficial can do."

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

The video was reposted by House of Maliq and this is what social media users had to say:

duchessjaynifer:

"Nigerians will still opt to try this, not for runway or red carpet events with tightly air-conditioned environment but for regular canopy events and they will be roasted like bole with this intensely hot weather."

ina_wealth:

"If hot Pee catch her that moment Howfar??"

portablechezie:

"And I get customised #HIKVISION CELLOPTAPE OOOOO, who is thinking what am thinking."

oluchi_thurston:

"Even Kim sef no fit waka na robocop? "

emeri_josephine_08164515622:

"Which kind wahala be this one."

misanfregene_:

"What happen when she wants to pee or poo."

_mirabey_:

"Walking like cyborg."

de_blackandwhite_:

"Now people will start wearing this rubbish."

Style over comfort: Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in Balenciaga catsuit made out of tape

It is no news that Kim Kardashian has always chosen style over comfort and her recent look is yet another reminder of just how far she'll go to stand out.

The fashion mogul, on Sunday, March 6, stepped out for the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in a Balenciaga fit.

However, what was different about this was that it was completely made from packing tape.

Kim donned an athletic top and leggings covered entirely from Balenciaga branded packing tape that had been wrapped around her by hand.

Source: Legit.ng