Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire has taken to social media to share new details about one of Mo Bimpe's birthday ensemble

The popular Nigerian designer and stylist posted a video of Bimpe rocking the dress in 4 different styles

According to the mother of three, the dress can be worn in 10 different ways but Bimpe got tired after the fourth styling

Mo Bimpe's birthday may be over but interesting details about some of her looks has got people impressed.

CEO of Tiannah Empire, Toyin Lawani, was responsible for two of her looks - a Victorian ball gown and a lilac transformer dress.

Toyin Lawani revealed 4 ways the dress can be worn. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the talented designer and stylist shared a video of Bimpe rocking different poses in the lilac dress.

Although the video shows Bimpe rocking the look in four stylish ways, the designer revealed that the dress can be styled in more ways -10 to be precise.

Lawani wrote:

"This is actually A 10way transformer Dress By the time we did 4styles , she gave up One of the king of fashions signature style."

Social media users commend Lawani

li_tee30:

"All hail the king of fashion . "

_bandoh_veronica:

"Tiannah is just too good"

seun.abiola:

"God you are excellent not even good but fantastic."

vivianrobert_:

"You sabi this work ma!!"

kanoel_fabrics:

"A whole 10 styles...... Pure value for money that is.❤️❤️"

mihz_osaemeka:

" ur designs are spectacular."

mrs_apinez_02:

"No one does it better than Tiannah "

Mo Bimpe marks first birthday as a married woman in 4 stunning ensembles

March 23, 2022, marked the 28th birthday of Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji who is popularly known as Mo Bimpe.

The actress who is married to fellow movie star, Lateef Adedimeji, left no stones unturned when she had her birthday shoot.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all four outfits - two of which were carefully put together by CEO Tiannah Empire, Toyin Lawani.

