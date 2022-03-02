Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has caused quite a stir on social media with her recent asoebi looks

The screen goddess was among the celebrity guests who attended Fathia Balogun's grand birthday bash

Aigbe rocked three different ensembles to the event, two of which were lavishly designed asoebi dresses

Mercy Aigbe is not one to do things small especially when the occasion calls for major asoebi slaying.

Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun, recently turned 53 and threw a huge birthday party which saw several movie stars in attendance including the new bride, Aigbe.

The photos have sparked reactions. Photo credit: Mercy Aigbe

Well, Aigbe certainly came prepared and reminded fans just why she is called the queen of asoebi fashion.

She rocked not one but three different outfits for the occasion, two of which were asoebi dresses designed by celebrity stylist, CEO Luminee.

Asoebi look 1

In the photos shared, the actress rocked a structured mermaid attire that did justice to her curves.

Her choice of purse and pumps complemented her dress.

She also had on a stylish gele which was in the same colour as her fabric.

Asoebi look 2

In the second look which she recently shared, the actress rocked a shimmery, structured mermaid dress by the same designer.

The dress which featured an illusion neckline and sleeves had the flounce made of ruffles.

Check out the photo below:

Social media users react

funmilayoajewuyi:

"Na u dey do birthday ni."

osarenomaseh:

"Even the celebrant no change reach mercy. Nawa o."

stellaoobi:

"Wetin the celebrant go wear. Beautiful outfit, omo menh no go take focus from celebrant o."

muse_allure:

"Wow! Are you the celebrant?"

hellery_musas:

"Absolutely stunning. Your dress sense is at a different level."

otunbaolatundun:

"realmercy you don steal the event."

uniquedigitals.ng:

"Opor! Una don dress pass celebrant o."

dewunmi15:

"Haaa, Haaa, Haaa, Make they leave Best Dressed For You."

damselcraft:

"Is dis not too much for someone else occasion?"

Other guests at Fathia Balogun's birthday bash

The birthday bash which took place in Lagos boasted a cocktail of different fashion and styles, thanks to the gorgeous fashionistas in attendance.

From the conservative styles to the jaw-dropping daring looks, the asoebi belles meant business at the event!

In this article, Legit.ng highlights ten movie stars who slayed their looks.

