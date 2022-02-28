Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun, recently threw a party in honour of her 53rd birthday and several celebrities came through in style!

The birthday owambe saw different movie stars rocking beautifully designed asoebi dresses that undoubtedly turned heads and served as major fashion inspirations to many style lovers.

Fathia Balogun's party was attended by several stars. Photo credit: Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham and Regina Chukwu

Source: Instagram

The birthday bash which took place in Lagos boasted a cocktail of different fashion and styles, thanks to the gorgeous fashionistas in attendance.

From the conservative styles to the jaw-dropping daring looks, the asoebi belles meant business at the event!

In this article, Legit.ng highlights ten movie stars who slayed their looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check them out below:

1. Mercy Aigbe

The Nollywood star and entrepreneur came through with the wow factor in yet another head-turner.

In the photos shared, the actress rocked a structured mermaid design by CEO Luminee that did justice to her curves.

Her choice of purse and pumps complemented her dress.

2. Toyin Abraham

The Nollywood actress and producer opted for a purple look, serving some royal vibes.

The gorgeous mother of one rocked a peplum blouse over a mermaid skirt that featured a centre front sleeve.

Abraham has maintained a modest sense of style and this only became more pronounced after she got married.

3. Yvonne Jegede

The beautiful ebony screen goddess went for a midi asoebi look and it is nothing short of perfect.

The mother of one sported an off-the-shoulder dress with a corset bodice, and everything from her makeup to her bold red strappy sandals was in smooth harmony with the look.

This look is certainly an upgrade from her previous asoebi style which saw her getting dragged by the Nigerian fashion police.

4. Mide Martins

This popular Yoruba movie actress is known for serving rich aunty vibes with some pretty classy looks.

This time is no different. She rocked a bedazzled dress with fringe sleeves and a thigh-high opening in the front.

5. Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo

The curvy Omoborty is not one to miss out on an opportunity to flaunt her admirable shape and this time was no different.

The Yoruba movie actress came through with the drama in her asoebi look.

With puffy lantern-inspired sleeves, she put her curves in a corset mermaid dress with a front opening.

6. Wunmi Toriola

In a refreshing twist, the Yoruba actress opted for a classic - and classy - look of Iro and Buba.

Toriola, in the video shared to her page, dazzled in the ever-green look, sporting a set of chunky gold jewellery.

This is certainly one easy way to keep things classy.

7. Eniola Badmus

The Nollywood actress and producer continues to tension fans with her stunning new sense of style.

The movie star rocked a shimmery look to the birthday party, looking more like a dinner guest than the rest of the asoebi party.

She sported a dress with fringe accents around the sleeves, made by @beccaneedlenstitches and wore her hair in a low ponytail.

8. Bukola Adeeyo

This Yoruba actress also came through with the sleek slay in a tube dress.

Featuring feather designs, the gorgeous dress was made with a thigh-high slit in the front.

The beautiful design was also made by @beccaneedlesnstitches.

9. Regina Chukwu

The beautiful actress shone in a silk and lace gold look. The corset bodice dress with long sleeves featured a front train.

She rocked a blue, white and yellow gele which complimented the look.

Her snatched waist must have had heads turning at the event.

10. Folorunsho Adeola

The actress sported a white and grey ensemble. She rocked a floor-length dress with a front train and ruffles on one part of the shoulders.

She paired the white dress with a grey gele. Her makeup was also chic and simple.

The birthday celebration was unarguably a night of glitz and glamour which has left many people in awe of the styles rocked by the stars.

Nigerians amused over what lady ordered and what she got in trending photos

While some people have been able to successfully pull off a style recreation, there are others whose attempts leave people scratching their heads.

Nigerians on social media have been buzzing with mixed reactions over a recent post which spotlighted another style recreation.

The photos shared by fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica, showed a photo of a lady rocking a heavily beaded long-sleeve dress with a nude shade of fabric and pearl-like beaded strings making up the bodice.

Source: Legit.ng