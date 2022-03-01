Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, recently wowed her fans and followers when she shared photos of herself in a green look

A couple of days later, popular media personality, Stephanie Coker, was seen rocking a blue version of the same design

Both gorgeous celebrity fashionistas rocked the design by popular women's wear brand, Tolu Bally

When it comes to fashion and style, most people often strive to create a unique style of expression.

However, every once in a while we find celebrity fashionistas rocking the same looks, like Tacha and Stephanie Coker.

The fashionistas rocked similar looks. Photo credit: @symply_tacha, @stephaniecoker

Source: Instagram

Tacha in green dress

The reality star, some weeks ago, left fans in awe of her gorgeousness when she rocked a green dress designed by top womenswear brand, Tolu Bally.

The two-piece dress featured a green skirt worn underneath a top made from mesh fabric and an elaborate bow designed in the front.

Stephanie Coker in blue

A few days after Tacha debuted the look on her page, media girl Stephanie shared photos of herself in a similar look.

Unlike Tacha's, Stephanie opted for a baby blue version of the same look. However, instead of a skirt like the reality star, she rocked a pair of pants.

Check out the look below:

Source: Legit.ng