For many people, February represents the period of celebrating love. However, for some celebrities, it is extra special as it is their month of birth.

And with birthdays comes glamorous photoshoots which saw these celebrities showing off their fashionista sides.

Check them out below:

1. Bimbo Ademoye

The movie star dressed in a breathtaking design by Nigerian womenswear brand, Somo By Somo.

The dress was made of sheer and wide straps of red fabric giving the illusion of her body being wrapped by a long strand of red cloth.

She went on to share some more breathtaking photos on her Instagram page.

2. Lilo Aderogba

Dressed by celebrity stylist, Flostyling, Lilo brought the heat in a fiery red number. The corset-bodice dress feature a hip-high slit, and a structure mono sleeve.

She rocked dark red lippie and wore her hair in short curls, leaving her neck bare and devoid of any jewellery.

The reality star shot into the limelight after her time in the 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija.

3. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The Nollywood actress came through with the slay on her birthday in different gorgeous styles.

She brought on the sparkles in this heavily bejewelled dress by the same designer. Here she sported platinum hair and rocked a bold makeup look with red lips.

She also rocked some other looks for her birthday shoot.

4. Fathia Balogun

The gorgeous actress turned 53 and did not hold back on the celebrations.

She rocked several gorgeous looks including a regal all-black ensemble comprising of a studded blazer and a thigh-high front slit tulle maxi skirt.

The beautiful ensemble was designed by Tiannah Empire.

5. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

The Nollywood veteran who shares the same birthday with one of her daughters wowed fans with her birthday photos.

Dressed in a deconstructed pantsuit from PR Solo, the gorgeous screen diva posed with a horse, rocking a French braid hairstyle.

Prior to sharing these photos, she rocked a red dress for the first part of the shoot.

6. Alex Unusual

If there is anything this BBNaija star never fails to do is slay effortlessly.

She rocked three different looks all of which went well with her blue hairstyle.

For her final look, she sported this crisp blue and pink pantsuit from Medlinboss which she paired with some strappy sandals.

7. Rosy Muerer

For her 30th birthday, the mother of one donned a maxi tiered black skirt paired with a bejewelled top.

The ensemble designed and styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire did justice to the gorgeous movie star.

Her hair and bold makeup also complemented the look.

8. Diane Russet

And for the final look, we have Diane, the BBNaija star who 'closed the door' for the February celebrity birthday photos.

In the numerous photos shared, the actress/influencer donned a gorgeous dark gold look, giving off serious African royalty vibes.

Wrapping her hair in a high turban, she rocked a thigh-slit dress with drama sleeves. Her makeup and jewellery complemented her earth-tone shoot.

These stylish stars came through with the birthday glam on their special and we are loving every bit of it.

We certainly can't wait for what the March ladies have in store!

