Nigerian fashionista, Powede Awujo, recently took to social media to share a video on how to rock a pair of dad sandals

In the video, the gorgeous fashion enthusiast can be seen rocking the footwear with different ensembles

Dad shoes became one of the biggest fashion trends of the western world in the summer of the year 2020

Love it or hate it, the dad sandal trend is here to stay. If you want to know how to wear dad sandals and what styles work best, we've got you covered.

The fashionista showed some stylish ways to rock dad sandals. Photo credit: @powedeawujo

If the thought of channelling dad vibes doesn't seem like your thing, then maybe this video recently posted by Powede Awujo may just change your mind and have you gleaning some inspiration.

The fashionista mum appears to have caught on to the shoe trend which became a thing in the year 2020.

Showing fans four gorgeous ways to style the marmite fashion trend.

For the first look, Awujo rocks a high-neck sleeveless black crop top with some combat pants and a black fedora hat.

For the second look, she opted for a tie-front tube top with a deconstructed denim midi skirt with a basket bag and earrings.

In the third montage, Awujo sported a drawstring ankara dress and in the last slide, donned a cute nude top with a midi skirt.

Watch the video below:

The dad sandal is both practical and comfortable. And while it might not look out of place on dorky dads or tourists, the key is all in the styling.

