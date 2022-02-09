Happy and Fabulous Feet: Bottega Veneta, 4 Other Designer Shoes Celebrity Fashionistas are Wearing
When it comes to fashion and style, there are certain Nigerian celebrities who are known for rocking trendy looks, no matter the cost of the item involved.
In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some top designer shoes in vogue that appear to have stolen the hearts of our favourite fashionistas.
From the likes of Toke Makinwa to Nancy Isime, these gorgeous ladies have proven that when it comes to looking fabulous, no amount is too much to adorn their feet.
If you're big on designer items and would love to get a pie of that celebrity style, then you're in luck as we have compiled a list of five designer shoes that are hot right now.
Check them out below:
1. Attico Devon
Although most popular in the Fuschia pink colour, these chunky mules seem to be a favourite amongst some celebrities as the likes of Toke Makinwa, Nancy Isime and Lilian Afegbai have been spotted in this design.
The shoes cost N250k (£455) as listed on the official website.
Toke Makinwa
In the photo below, Makinwa pairs her mules with a navy blue blazer dress and a cute dark purple bag.
Nancy Isime
Nancy colour coordinates her top with her lime green mules which she rocked with a ruched black mini skirt.
Lilian Afegbai
The beautiful actress opted for a white bodycon dress which she paired with a pink bag and her pink mules.
2. Amina Muaddi Gilda sandals
These Embellished Satin Sandals which according to farfetch.com costs a whopping N402k (£741) is another designer item that some celebrities have been sported rocking.
Ini Edo
In the photo below, the actress rocked a bejewelled mini dress with a feather accent and paired the look with the sandals.
Lilian Afegbai
The movie star opted for a light pink silk shirt which she tucked into a short and flared skirt, and rocked her designer sandals.
3. Mach & Mach
These bow-detail pointed pumps cost N493k ($1,203), according to Farfetch. Fashionistas such as Chioma Goodhair and Veekee James have rocked it.
Chioma Goodhair
The fashion entrepreneur rocked an all-white ensemble with a pink purse and the pink designer shoes.
Nancy Isime
The actress and media personality opted for a silver version to go with her black and white ensemble.
Veekee James
The fashion designer, just like Chioma, rocked a pair of the shoes in pink colour.
4. Amina Muaddi Gilda pumps
The crystal-embellished pointed-toe pumps retail for over N800k and come in different colours and transparent versions as well.
Nancy Isime
In the photo below, the actress opts for a vibrant orange shade to go with her leggings which she paired with a white crop top.
Tolu Bally
The fashion designer rocked a transparent version of the pumps which she paired with a silk mini dress.
5. Bottega Veneta Wire Stretch
A brief search on their official website shows that the blue sandals with wire stretch straps cost a whopping N570k ($1,390).
Mercy Eke
The reality star rocked the blue shoes in one of her recent photoshoots.
Lisa Folawiyo
The fashion designer paired hers with a double print two-piece ensembles.
These shoes aren't just fabulous but pretty much in vogue too.
