Fashion for Older Men: Actor RMD Serves Stylish Silver Fox Vibes in Stunning New Photo
Fashion

Fashion for Older Men: Actor RMD Serves Stylish Silver Fox Vibes in Stunning New Photo

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, recently left fans in awe with his latest upload on Instagram
  • The movie veteran sported a stylish trado-urban ensemble put together by Lagos clothing brand, Kdove Couture
  • The photos have sparked reactions as fans and colleagues of the star have flooded his comment section with compliments

When it comes to older men in Nollywood who are killing it both on-screen and on the fashion scene, RMD definitely comes up top on that list.

Full name Richard Mofe-Damijo, the movie veteran has over the years proven to know his onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Photos of actor RMD.
The actor posed in a stylish ensemble. Photo credit: @modzeromedia
Source: Instagram

Shortly after amusing fans by jumping on the 'Gimme Some' Tiktok challenge, RMD came through with the drip in a well-tailored look.

Dressed in Lagos clothing brand, Kdove Couture, the actor rocked a bedazzled cap, a black dashiki with an artwork emblazoned on the front, he sported a pair of brown velvet-like pants and some white sandals.

Check out the photo below:

Fans react to the new photo

iniedo:

"Super dope "

lasisielenu:

"Man wey sabi. Man like M o f e d a m I j o "

shidispiffebi:

"Egbon I want everything you are wearing they're out of the world Dope like you said nice one sir "

vianniepr:

"Why so dope though "

kemzy_online:

"Papa be giving young boys high BP"

abimwears:

"King of warri fashionista."

Source: Legit.ng

