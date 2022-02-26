Photos of a black silk jumpsuit a man ordered and what he got in the end have since gone viral on social media

While he ordered a fitted jumpsuit, what he received and posed in was not only ill-fitted but of a different fabric

Several internet users have reacted with hilarious comments, pointing out that he looked like a mechanic

When it comes to experiencing the downsides of either online shopping or drama associated with tailors, it appears men are not left out either!

Just recently, a photo of a man in an oversized black jumpsuit were shared by @nollywoodonline.

However, if the photo put in the collage alongside his own is anything to go by, this was not what he had ordered.

While the story remains unclear about whether he placed an order online or commissioned a tailor to make it for him, the difference between the two photos is undeniable.

While the model posed with a glass of wine, rocking a silk-like fitted jumpsuit in the photo on the left, what the man got was ill-fitted.

Check the post below:

Internet users amused over the photo of the jumpsuit on the man

The post gathered several reactions from internet users, many of whom likened his look to that of a mechanic.

Check out some comments below:

priten_art:

"Wear a hat, shoe, carry glass cup, go to the stairs and pose exactly as he did what u ordered will come out well. Na u never wear the complete outfit."

lamolorire:

"This one self fit you pass what you order self be contented."

mz_nomso:

"Just carry screwdriver let's see."

mac.prudence

"You forgot to order the body too."

quinn__chi:

".....emeka na your belle cause am."

fhyssyt_couture:

"Lol,this one na mechanic uniform na."

chibugomanichebe:

"It’s the same thing just you are not coming down from staircase and you no hold glass of wine for hand or better still smile."

kvmashe:

"e remain to go mechanic shop."

_richeys_:

"Oya go and to workshop engineers are waiting for you."

amoke25:

"Try hold glass cup and wear cap ee go resemble am."

