A gorgeous Nigerian couple have gone viral on social media after photos of their prewedding photos surfaced online

In the photos, the groom is seen rocking a kaftan with an asoke cap while his bride rocks a pantsuit with a gele

Her ensemble has left quite a number of people impress as they found it unique and very fashionable

With fashion and style, there are no limits to the things one can combine to create the perfect - and unique - style.

With this gorgeous bride currently trending, it is yet another case of how thinking outside the box can make one stand out.

The look has attracted reactions. Photo credit: @akintayotimi

Source: Instagram

In the photographs shared by @akintayotimi, a Houston-based photographer, the couple are seen striking several cozy poses together.

The groom dons a kaftan with an asoke cap and a single strand of coral bead hanging around his neck.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His lovely bride, however, came through with the wedding sauce as she sported a pantsuit, its jacket featuring puffy sleeves.

While her two-piece outfit is sleek enough to cause a buzz, what blew people out of their minds, however, was her decision to pair the look with a gele.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react

tarfphotography:

"Immaculate!!"

suparguchi:

"Stunning!"

oyinbabs:

"This is nice❤️."

ayodele.dg:

"Nah but the babe KILLED IT."

abidemi_taiwo:

"What a Lewk!! Stunning."

joshua_dwain:

"Her fit is fire."

sweety_beetee:

"What?! This is super cool!"

Wedding fashion: Bride melts hearts as she dazzles in court union dress with pockets

Gone are days when court wedding looks for women were restricted to skirts and pantsuits.

These days, women are becoming more daring and fun with their looks and one of such people is Ike Sandra who has left internet users gushing.

In the video shared by Bella Naija, the lovely bride is seen rocking a mono strap midi skater dress that did justice to her slender silhouette.

She paired the look with a birdcage fascinator.

Maternity fashion for stylish women: Expectant mum wows internet users in ankara look

When it comes to slaying effortlessly, pregnancy is no excuse - at least for some women.

A lady identified as @var_nie_ on Instagram has left social media users gushing over with love after she stepped out in a gorgeous ankara outfit.

The expectant mum looked ravishing in a purple and gray ankara cold shoulder dress with feather accents.

Source: Legit.ng