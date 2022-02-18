Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, remains the go-to guy when it comes to serving major fashion goals and it is not hard to see why.

The media personality and BBNaija host with a huge Instagram following of over 3 million followers has proven to be one of Nigeria's most stylish male celebrities in recent years.

The media personality has a knack for pulling off sleek looks. Photo credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Whether in casuals, formal or traditional ensembles, Ebuka always manages to make a statement, leaving the ladies swooning and the guys, a good run for their money.

In this article, Legit.ng has gathered six photos of the media personality rocking streetstyle looks with panache.

Check them out below:

Look 1

This pleated pattern two-piece ensemble which he paired with some pristine white sneakers gave off a very chilled vibe.

Look 2

For his interview with Asa, he rocked blue checkered pants which he paired with a white shirt and sleek jacket.

Look 3

During one of his trips abroad in 2021, he sported this Orange Culture two-piece track set.

Look 4

What screams streetstyle more than denim on denim! Here, he rocked a paint-stained denim jacket over a white shirt and dark denim pants.

Look 5

Stonewash denim is cool but for Ebuka, taking a step further to rocked a bedazzled denim jacket over a white shirt and pants is way cooler.

Look 6

This loose two-piece bold print set from Orange Culture is certainly one fun way to achieve that casual-yet-sleek vibe.

When in subtle colour or bold shades, Ebuka remains one Nigerian celebrity whose fashion game is top-notch.

