Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido shared photos as he travelled out

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star uploaded a post in which he rocked an ensemble comprising of designer brands

Legit.ng recently carried out a price check on the designer items and they run into millions of naira

David Adeleke aka Davido is not one to go regular when it comes to fashion and style.

While he may have a thing for expensive jewellery, he certainly maintains that energy when it comes to splurging on designer clothes.

The singer rocked a designer ensemble. Photo credit: Davido, Louis Vuitton and Farfetch

Source: Instagram

Just recently, he shared a post via his Instagram page with a caption that suggested he was jetted off to Paris, France.

Dressed in a swaggy ensemble, the High singer posed with some dollar bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Price check

A brief search through the internet shows that the singer was rocking some very expensive items.

His sunglasses were from Louis Vuitton known as the '1.1 Millionaires Sunglasses' and they cost N336k (£595).

The father of three sported a trim tweed padded jacket from Gucci and they cost N1.4 million (£2,500) according to Farfetch.

For his pants, he rocked a cotton-leather distressed MX1 Slim Jeans that costs N617k (£1,090) according to Harrods.

And for his feet, he wore New Season Prada RE-Nylon Triangle Logo Trainers worth N447k (£790) on Farfetch.

Altogether, the worth of his ensemble is N2.8 million.

See post below:

Expensive drip: 3 luxury designer bags that are Nigerian celebrity favourites

It's raining designer items and Nigerian celebrities are making sure to get drenched in that luxury lifestyle!

While there are numerous luxury designer items in the market, it appears there are some specific ones that have grown to become a favourite among celebrities.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at three.

World's most expensive shoes worth N8.2 billion

When it comes to all things luxury, there are no limits to how far people are willing to go to create record-breaking fashion items.

Italian designer, Antonio Vietri, had the fashion scene buzzing with excitement after he designed The Moon Star Shoes, worth a whopping N8.2 billion (Dh73 million).

According to The National News, the shoes are made up of a solid gold heel, 30 carats of diamonds and contain a small piece of meteorite discovered in Argentina in 1576.

Source: Legit.ng