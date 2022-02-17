Kim Kardashian and her bae Pete Davidson were roasted online by a few South African netizens for their fashion sense

Kim was seen wearing a peculiar coat that was compared to steel wool by @lynne_cpt021 who shared a snap of the couple on Twitter

Cyber citizens held nothing back as they discussed Kim's evolving aesthetic and the fashion choices made by Pete

Sivuyile Mtwetwe shared an image of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and made a connection between Kim's clothes and a common household item.

Mtwetwe thinks Kim's jacket resembles steel wool.

Kim Kardashian's coat was compared to steel wool by a social media user, leaving locals in stitches. Image: @lynne_cpt021

Source: Getty Images

Kim and Pete's rather unique fashion sense became the talk of the roasting town under Sivuyile Mtwetwe's viral post. South African social media users could not understand why Pete looked like he jumped out of 2002.

Peeps also spoke about Kim's aesthetic changing completely since her split with Kanye West. It seems the new couple are discovering their own fashion sense as they take the world on together.

Take a look at the post in question below:

Cyber citizens join in on the roasting

@Star_Mckay_ said:

"You're going to hell."

@ka_tiso shared:

"What Kanye did to Kim can never be undone. She now wears steel wool."

@TheReal_Anxious wrote:

"Where the pots at?"

@milton_mathala responded with:

"They about to wash Kanye West."

@baningishembe8 tweeted:

"Yeah, do not tell me. Those are foil-inspired boots. What can we learn from this?"

@CalypsoMaestro added:

"It looks very itchy."

