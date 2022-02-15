Popular Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has taken to social media to share new photos on the occasion of her birthday

The mother of one who is married to businessman and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, posed for some snapshots in a black and white attire

The entire ensemble was put together by top celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire

It's the big thirty for the beautiful Rosy Meurer and she is marking it in style!

The Nollywood actress and mother of one who is married to businessman/philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, turned a year older on February 15, 2022, and took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

With top celebrity designer/stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire behind her birthday glam, the actress dazzled in black and white attire.

She rocked a bejewelled long sleeve top over a multitiered ruffle skirt.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"On this day, A QUEEN was born. Thank you, God, for the gift of life. Thank you for giving me the privilege to enjoy another birthday in good health and Happiness. Happy birthday to me."

Check out the photos below:

