Big Brother Naija reality star, Angel JB Smith turned a year older on Sunday, February 13 and marked it in style

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate and top brand influencer shared photos of herself looking stunning in a sequin dress

This is the reality star's first birthday celebration since her exit from the highly coveted BBNaija reality show

Angel Smith clocked 22 on February 13, 2022, and has celebrated her birthday in grand style.

Birthdays, for many people, are special days and for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, it was certainly one day to give her fans a different look.

The reality star turned a year older. Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Known for her love for rocking revealing outfits, Angel took a break from the usual in her birthday shoot.

Posing feet-deep in the water, Angel donned in a silver sequin maxi dress with a thigh-high slit with fringe detailing.

Wearing her hair down, she rocked chunky neck jewellery.

Check out more photos below:

