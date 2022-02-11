Popular Nigerian designer and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has left her fans and followers on social media stunned after sharing some new photos from a glamorous shoot.

The 39-year-old mother of three will be turning the big 40 come March 1 and from the look of things, is very excited about her upcoming birthday.

The designer will turn 40 in March. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media page, she shared some photos from a shoot, showcasing tow different looks put together by her.

Look 1

The first look sees Lawani reminding fans just how much of a royal she is. The talented fashionista donned a form-fitting gold and cream jumpsuit with an illusion neckline.

She added some pizzaz to the look by rocking an exaggerated floor-length caped jacket over the jumpsuit, accessorising with some chunky earrings, and a tiara on her head.

Look 2

The designer came through with the coronavirus-conscious fashion as she posed in a heavily bedazzled gold catsuit with a face mask in the same design.

Source: Legit.ng