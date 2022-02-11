Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, recently left fans in awe after she took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos of herself.

The talented screen goddess and fitness enthusiast who turned 50 sometime in 2021, served some Afrocentric goodness on the timeline and we are loving it.

The Nollywood star rocked an ankara look. Photo credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

Henshaw, in her recent post, donned a hand-beaded corset and coral by Nigerian designer, Gbenga Artsmith which she wore over a mermaid skirt by @vogueasooke.

Wearing her kinky twists in a high front bun, the actress rocked a nude makeup look and some chunky earrings.

According to the brand:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"This beaded corset took over 5 weeks of meticulous embellishment with coral beads and gold-filled accents."

Henshaw look undeniably drop-dead gorgeous in the beautiful and African-inspired look.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reality star Tacha dresses like Yeye Nike Okundaye as she celebrates 1m Tiktok followers

BBNaija star, Tacha, is the latest celebrity to pay homage to Nigerian batik and Adire textile designer, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye.

Tacha is unarguably one of the most influential Nigerian celebrities in recent time and gaining 1 million followers on Tiktok is yet another clear proof.

To celebrate, she took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dressed in a blue and white adire boubou dress and gele, with a big coral neckpiece, just like Davies-Okundaye.

5 expensive designer shoes popular Nigerian fashionistas are rocking

When it comes to fashion and style, there are certain Nigerian celebrities who are known for rocking trendy looks, no matter the cost of the item involved.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some top designer shoes in vogue that appear to have stolen the hearts of our favourite fashionistas.

From the likes of Toke Makinwa to Nancy Isime, these gorgeous ladies have proven that when it comes to looking fabulous, no amount is too much to adorn their feet.

If you're big on designer items and would love to get a pie of that celebrity style, then you're in luck as we have compiled a list of five designer shoes that are hot right now.

Source: Legit.ng