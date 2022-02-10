Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been serving some major style goals for Muslimahs following her marriage to a Muslim man.

Taking on the name 'Hajia Minna', the beautiful mother of two seems to be going in hard on representing her new faith in style and so far, she has been nailing it.

The actress has been rocking some conservative looks of late. Photo credit: Mercy Aigbe.

From caped dresses to beautifully styled turbans, this movie star is definitely out here representing in classic Mercy style.

In this article, Legit.ng curates five times the actress slayed in her 'Hajia' looks. Check them out below:

Look 1

This all-white ensemble put together by celebrity designer, CEO Luminee, is arguably her best Muslimah look yet. A while ago, actress Faithia Balogun also rocked the same look, only hers was in a light pink shade.

Look 2

The gorgeous new bride stepped out looking like royalty in this purple ensemble. Tucking her hair in a purple headwrap, she donned a caped dress that was simply gorgeous on her.

Look 3

For this look, the beautiful actress and mother of two sported an all-white caped ensemble, rocking a chunky piece of gold jewellery around her neck.

Look 4

In this photo, the Nollywood star and business entrepreneur rocked a blue long-sleeved dress with a sequin and feather kimono worn over the dress.

Look 5

Here, she donned a white dress with a gold stripe see-through fabric worn over it. She had on a pristine white turban and a natural shade of makeup.

Actress Eniola Ajao recreates Mercy Aigbe's viral 'Hajia Minnah' look

It appears quite a lot of people have fallen head-over-heels in love with Mercy Aigbe's sense of style in recent times.

Several weeks after the actress marked her birthday rocking different gorgeous looks, another movie star jumped on the style recreation trend.

Yoruba movie actress and filmmaker, Eniola Ajao, wowed her fans when she took to her Instagram page to share new photos of herself rocking a look similar to Aigbe's.

Source: Legit.ng