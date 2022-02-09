Two Nigerian sisters identified as Dara and Dahun recently got married to the love of their lives on the same day

The beautiful ladies took to their Instagram pages to share photos from their traditional and white wedding ceremonies

According to one of the sisters, the wedding preparations wasn't exactly smooth due to their difference in personalities

The wedding day for most people is that very special day for them to shine and be the center of attention. However, there are people who do not mind sharing.

The sisters wedded on the same day. Photo credit: @dahun.mamora

Case in point is the story of two beautiful twin sisters, Dara and Dahun, who got married on the same day.

According to the Wedding Digest Naija, the sisters got proposed to on the same day and decided to wed their soulmates on the same day.

Having done their traditional wedding on the same day which saw the sisters rocking a deep blue asoke, Dara and Dahun opted to have their white wedding ceremony on the same day as well.

Dahun had her hair packed in an updo, she sported smokey eye makeup and donned a mermaid dress with lacey long sleeves and tulle.

Dara, on the other hand, rocked a short-sleeve satin dress and wore her hair down. Both ladies sported pure white bouquets.

Sharing the photos, part of Dahun's caption read:

"The wedding planning was not always smooth considering our different personalities. However, the experience was superb and we built memories that still get me emotional! Super grateful "

Social media comments

pearl__bridal:

"Too cute"

ms_tsalachjenny:

"This is beautiful."

esodaisy:

"I can predict their personalities from their wedding gowns"

lydiajohn26:

"Adorable❤️❤️❤️"

