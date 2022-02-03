It appears Mercy Aigbe may be on to something with her new sense of style heavily influenced by her newfound faith following her marriage to a Muslim man.

Days after Nkechi Blessing Sunday recreated one of her looks, another Yoruba movie star, Fathia Balogun has rocked another look.

The actresses both rocked similar dresses. Photo credit: @fathiabalogun, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, the movie star shared a video of herself in a light pink structured boubou dress with a matching headgear designed by CEO Luminee.

Just like Nkechi Blessing, Fathia shared the video in commemoration of her birthday which is only days away.

In the video shared, the beautiful screen goddess is seen dancing with joy.

Watch video clip below:

Mercy Aigbe in white boubou

Only a few days ago, newlywed Mercy took to her own Instagram page to share a video and photos of herself rocking the white version of the look.

In the video, she was seen walking towards her car as she smiles at the camera before proceeding to enter the car.

In her caption, the actress gushed about settling into her new role as a Muslim wife.

In her words:

"Ok I must confess this Hajia status is now sweeting me .....My Muslim Fans y’all have a lot to teach me oh Cos with this my New Muslim name I’m considering Hajia Minnah, baby girl for life "

Watch video below:

Actress Nkechi Blessing recreates Mercy Aigbe's 'Hajia Minnah' look

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, on February 1, took to social media to release some new photos in anticipation of her birthday which is less than two weeks away.

The screen diva opted for a conservative look mostly popular with practising Muslim women in Nigeria.

In the photos shared, Blessing donned a white dress with a gold stripe see-through fabric worn over it.

She rocked a pristine white turban and sported scarlet lips in the lovely photos which were a style recreation of another famous star, Mercy Aigbe.

