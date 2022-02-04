Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, on February 4, 2022, turned a year older and took to social media to celebrate

The movie star with a following of 1.8 million on Instagram took to the platform to share some photos from her birthday shoot

Several fans and colleagues of the star have celebrated her, gushing over her stunning look in the red dress

Bimbo Ademoye is a year older and from the look of things, she is crushing it!

The actress turned a year older recently. Photo credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

For many people, photoshoots are pretty important in order to commemorate birthdays and the popular Nollywood actress did not disappoint.

The curvy babe took to her Instagram page of 200k-shy of 2 million followers to share some absolutely drop-dead gorgeous photos.

In the photos shared, the movie star dressed in a breathtaking design by Nigerian womenswear brand, Somo By Somo.

The dress was made of sheer and wide straps of red fabric giving the illusion of her body being wrapped by a long strand of red cloth.

More than anything, the actress who slayed the look was very grateful for her new age.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Currently in a place called happy. I pray it remains this way forever. Happy birthday Abimbola Aishatu Ademoye."

Swipe to see more photos below:

