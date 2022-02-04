Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself

The movie star and businesswoman has been sharing several gorgeous photos following her decision to shed some weight off

Several fans on social media have seen flooded her comment section with beautiful compliments

Eniola Badmus is one Nigerian celebrity who is out here having the best time of her life and she is doing so fashionably.

The actress rocked a gorgeous new look. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

It is undeniable how high her confidence has grown following her decision to shed some extra weight and fans are certainly loving the energy so far.

She recently had a late-night photoshoot and the results have left fans in awe - once again.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share photos from the shoot which sees her rocking a dress by Becca Needles n Stiches.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The black dress with detailed applique in the front featured several drapings of multiple strings which crossed right in the center.

She sported a natural shade of makeup and wore her hair in a half-braided style and rocked dangling earrings.

See photo below:

The dress is too busy: Groom's sister rocks stylish asoebi look, gets criticised

What was meant to be a video showing off how fabulously she turned up for a wedding has attracted criticisms online.

Eseosa Adanihuomwan wanted a dress that would scream 'sister of the groom' and she certainly got that from top Nigerian designer, Somo By Somo.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video of the burnt orange dress which featured structured off-shoulder sleeves, a corset bodice and a long tulle train on the side.

Celebrity birthday: Nollywood star Bimbo Ademoye marks new age in breathtaking red dress

Bimbo Ademoye is a year older and from the look of things, she is crushing it!

For many people, photoshoots are pretty important in order to commemorate birthdays and the popular Nollywood actress did not disappoint.

The curvy babe took to her Instagram page of 200k-shy of 2 million followers to share some absolutely drop-dead gorgeous photos.

In the photos shared, the movie star dressed in a breathtaking design by Nigerian womenswear brand, Somo By Somo.

Source: Legit.ng