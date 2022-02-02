Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star, Dorathy Bachor, has taken to social media to celebrate the start of the new month, hinting at the things the month holds in store for people.

With Valentine's Day barely less than two weeks away, there is no doubt the anticipation that has filled the air.

The reality rocked a red dress. Photo credit: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Lockdown star, Dorathy, is certainly feeling the spirit of love - if her recent post is anything to go by.

She shared two beautiful photos of herself rocking a red midi dress, reminding fans just how good she is when it comes to rocking stylish looks.

In the photos, the full-chested reality star posed in the halterneck dress which cinched around the waist and was loose-fitted downwards.

She sported brownish blond hair which she let down and rocked flawless makeup.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"The Season of Love and Breakfast Happy New Month"

Source: Legit.ng