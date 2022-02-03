Several internet users have shared their thoughts on a recreation of Nengi's 2021 look by a talented Nigerian designer.

While not every style steal proves to be successful, there are those that will have you demanding the designer receives their accolades. This appears to be one of such moments.

The look has been applauded by many internet users. Photo credit: @nengiofficial, @nmatailor_thebrand

Source: Instagram

A Calabar-based clothing brand identified as NmaTailor, recently left social media users impressed after she recreated one of Nengi's look for a client.

Recall in September of 2021, the Lockdown star shared photos of herself rocking a heavily bedazzled mini dress with long sleeves and a choker neckline with a peekaboo effect around the chest.

Well, NmaTailor replicated the look for her client but in a different colour.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral was reposted by @asoebiafrica and judging by the comments, it appears internet users were impressed.

Check out some comments below:

chihezho:

"On point."

etimajonathan:

"Beautiful recreation."

itz_festus_:

"10/10 "

midephillips:

"Well delivered "

