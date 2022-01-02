Nollywood actress/entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe, on January 1, 2022, turned 44 and as expected, celebrated the new age in true fashionista style.

The movie star who has been dubbed the 'asoebi queen' is not one to miss out on an opportunity to look her very best and she certainly didn't disappoint on her birthday.

The actress slayed in four different outfits on her big day. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

To mark her big day, Aigbe shared some stunning photos of herself rocking different ensembles for her birthday shoot.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights all four of the birthday babe's looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1

For the first part of the shoot, the actress rocked a gorgeous number designed by Erica Moore. The off-the-shoulder dress with corset bodice was embellished with beaded strands on both the body of the fitted dress and on the sleeves as well.

Look 2

For her second look, the mother of two turned up the heat as she posed in a mini dress. Just like the first dress, the outfit was bejewelled but with not just beads but also stones..

Look 3

For her third look, Aigbe may have plied the old Hollywood route in this silver fringed dress. With her hair pushed to the back and scarlet red lips, the entire look spelt perfection.

Look 4

And for her final look, the actress rocked a deep cream mini dress. The outfit which she rocked to her birthday party also featured strands on the structured sleeves and on the body of the gorgeous garb.

The fringe fashion trend

Among the trends that popped up in 2020 and made waves on the fashion scene was the fringe trend. It is the end of 2021 and the trend is still very much in vogue.

With several notable fashionistas in the Nigerian entertainment industry, it came as little surprise just how many copped for themselves a piece of the fringe pie.

While the fringe look, which was born from Western fashion, was more about the frills than the cut, these days, the idea of adorning a fashion piece with fringe has become more about refinement and clever accents.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated a list of ten gorgeous Nigerian celebrities who rocked the trend in 2021.

