A popular perfume brand recently launched a new fragrance and to celebrate this, they hosted an exclusive event last night with glitz and glamour.

The stars showed up in black and white. Photo credit: Bellaniajastyle

With the colour theme being black and white, several stars turned up in different styles, serving major style inspiration.

Check out seven looks below:

1. Saskay

The reality star hopped on the Houndstooth trend as she rocked a mini dress by Nigerian brand, Adéy Soile. Interestingly, she isn't the first to rock this particular design. In 2020, actress Ini Dima-Okojie was also seen in this same design.

2. Nkem Andrea Marchie

The talented Nollywood actress came through with the sparkle in this sequin two-piece kimono pant set. her sunshades coupled with her sleek ponytail hairdo was the perfect look to go with the outfit!

3. Nancy Isime

The movie star and TV presenter is never one to miss out on an opportunity to slay and she certainly did this in her leather bottoms, Gucci pantyhose, which she paired with a white shirt and a black waistcoat.

4. Derin

Trust the fashionista to come through with the swag in a pair of loose-fitted high-waisted white pants, a black bralette which she wore underneath a cropped jacket. She added some colour with her orange pumps.

5. The Orange Nerd

The fashion designer is not one to be caught in boring clothes. He came through looking dapper in a two-piece pant set with some leather boots.

6. Denola Grey

Dubbed as the king of fashion by his fans, Denola surely made them proud when he turned up for the event in a white jacket with a pair of black pants.

7. Prince Nelson

The Big Brother Naija star is not one to shy away from anything that requires him in a suit because he always slays and this time is no different. Check out his all-black ensemble below!

The stars certainly brought their A-games, showing the endless fashionable ways to rock the black and white colour combination.

