When it comes to upgrading one's look, the solution doesn't always lie in shopping for new clothes, but in how well one can put together stylish ensembles.

Knowing what goes with what can save one a lot of money as you tend to find new ways to rock old fashion items. Just like Idia Aisien.

The actress shared a fun trick. Photo credit: @idia.aisien

She recently stepped out for an event rocking a gorgeous white and red ensemble - an outfit that would be perfect for Valentine's Day.

In the photos shared, the fast-rising Nollywood actress dons what - at first glance - appears to be a longsleeved ball gown.

However, the dress is actually made of two items - a white button-down shirt from her wardrobe and a tube dress designed by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

Interestingly, it turns out we aren't the only ones who are fans of the look.

Read part of her caption below:

"For the first time in history, my family liked my outfit!! Who can guess why?? for those who asked I styled myself in an old Custom-made @weizdhurmfranklyn dress and my white button-down shirt from my closet!"

See post below:

