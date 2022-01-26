Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tega Dominic, is certainly not holding back in the year 2022, at least not when it comes to her personal sense of style.

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate and beautiful mother of one left jaws hanging over her recent uploads.

The reality star was an ex-housemate in the Shine Ya Eyes edition. Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Despite being married, the TV star continuously proves that she certainly isn't the conventional African wife who is big on conservative looks.

In the photos, Tega is seen rocking a cowl neck, halter top in an earth tone shade, and paired it with reddish clay silk ruched mini skirt with drawstrings.

Sporting an Anita Baker-inspired hairdo, she rocked dangling earrings and paired the look with a pair of black sandals with silver embellishments.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In some of the other photos, she replaced the skirt with a pair of a green floral palazzo.

Swipe to see more photos below:

BBNaija star Praise and son Jamie match outfits

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Praise Nelson, recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos with his adorable little boy, Jamie.

The Lockdown star has proven over the past year that he knows his onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Interestingly, he may have passed on that trait to little Jamie.

Praise who sports a deadlock hairstyle, left social media users in awe when he took to his Instagram page to share some gorgeous snaps, arranged in a side-by-side collage with little Jamie.

In the photos, both father and son are seen rocking the same outfits - brown two-pieces sets - with both striking the same pose.

BBNaija star Uriel marks birthday in style

Big Brother Naija 2017 reality star, Uriel Oputa, clocked a year older on January 24, 2022, and took to her social media page to celebrate with photos.

The ebony beauty first graced our screens when she appeared on the second season of the reality show tagged 'See Gobe' and it has been quite an interesting journey ever since.

Uriel who has come a long way on her healthy lifestyle journey has not only shed quite the amount of weight but also continuously leaves her fans in awe of her sheer confidence.

This, she exuded in her birthday shoot.

Source: Legit.ng