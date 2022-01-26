Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Nini, is certainly one who loves to have photoshoots and she has taken to her Instagram page to wow fans, yet again.

The Shine Ya Eyes reality star who has proven to have a thing for maxi dresses once again slayed in the maxi trend look.

The reality star looked gorgeous in the tiered dress. Photo credit: @singhniniofficial

In the recent photos shared on her Instagram page of over 700k followers, the biracial beauty donned a tiered dress made from tulle in a nude shade.

The maxi dress which came with a playsuit featured ruffles at the bust area. She accessorised with a silk scarf, and a basket of flowers, giving the shoot a very artsy feel.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"I’m no garden variety girl – I’m one of a kind."

Shine Ya Eyes star Tega slays in new photos

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tega Dominic, is certainly not holding back in the year 2022, at least not when it comes to her personal sense of style.

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate and beautiful mother of one left jaws hanging over her recent uploads.

Despite being married, the TV star continuously proves that she certainly isn't the conventional African wife who is big on conservative looks.

In the photos, Tega is seen rocking a cowl neck, halter top in an earth tone shade, and paired it with reddish clay silk ruched mini skirt with drawstrings.

Celebrity style trend: Singer Yemi Alade flaunts her legs in gorgeous striped dress

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is big on everything Afrocentric and this is easy to figure out when you listen to her songs and check out her sense of fashion and style.

Well, she recently reminded fans that she can look good in anything - not just Ankara - and it is refreshing to see.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking ravishing - as per usual.

Although she still wore her hair in braids, the Pempe singer opted for a pinstripe black faux wrap dress that showed off her flawless legs.

