Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with mixed reactions after a video surfaced online which saw a toddler getting a wig installed on her hair.

While a lot of people are big on getting their little children all glammed up - especially for special days like birthdays and other festive periods - it appears there is no limit to how far people can go.

The video of a baby on lace frontal has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

A video shared by @gossipmilltv has since gone viral which shows the moment a toddler who appears at most a year old, got a lace frontal wig installed on her hair with laid edges.

The viral clip captures the process of getting the hair done which showed the little girl sleeping at some point, down to the final result.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Reactions

However, not everyone seems to approve of this type of birthday glam as they believe the girl is too young to have that type of hairdo.

Check out the comments below:

nhaomiestephens:

"Allow baby girl breath, her head is obviously not strong enough for bonding glue and g2b "

tare_xo_:

"You want to break her neck ?? ‍♀️"

weightlossbynelly:

"This one na seriousss headachee...pls wait for her to grow up naaa."

bosstress_:

"Yahoo boy wife and daughter ‍♀️‍♀️"

faithi_gil:

"Let a baby be a baby ..The generation of mothers now eh."

xom_mie:

"Let kids be kids abeg... she doesn’t need all that."

kitan_08:

"Na yahoo wife dey do this kain thing."

_____ewaade:

"Them suppose dy teach motherhood for school."

pkhal_official:

"Na from dis stage them dey begin teach pikin bad thing and them go dey try control am when pikin grow buh e don late #smh"

Viral video of lady with very bright makeup in club sparks reactions

A lady recently became an internet sensation after a video captured her having fun at a club, wearing a rather bright shade of makeup.

When it comes to rocking makeup, there are some rules that must never be broken and they include knowing the importance of finding your perfect shade of foundation, understanding moderation in the application.

But above all, surround yourself with honest people as friends. The importance of not breaking any of these rules is clearly seen in the story of a lady who has since gone viral for her makeup at a club.

Source: Legit.ng