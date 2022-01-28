Friday, January 28, marks the birthday of Angel Gold Okechukwu, the owner of De Angels Bar & Grill, and she has taken to social media to celebrate in style.

Angel who is married to celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, went all out for her birthday shoot and we are loving it.

The mother of two turned a year older. Photo credit: De Angels Bar & Grill

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page of over 100k followers, the mother of two shared three different looks from her birthday shoot and they are gorgeous - and expensive too.

Check them out below:

Look 1

She went all out with the bling as she rocked a heavily bejewelled mini dress with an illusion neckline. Sporting a platinum blog ponytail, the birthday babe accessorized with a pair of Valentino pumps.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She rocked a Balenciaga XS Hourglass Croc-Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag which according to the shopping website, Holtrenfrew.com costs N1.2 million ($2,890.)

Look 2

For the second photo, she opted for a royal look as she donned a gorgeous deep blue dress with a gold bejewelled bodice and a cute tiara on her hair.

Look 3

For her third look, she went for a vibrant shade of red, posing in an extra-maxi ruffle dress, wearing her hair in a low ponytail.

BBNaija star Uriel marks birthday in style

Big Brother Naija 2017 reality star, Uriel Oputa, clocked a year older on January 24, 2022, and took to her social media page to celebrate with photos.

The ebony beauty first graced our screens when she appeared on the second season of the reality show tagged 'See Gobe' and it has been quite an interesting journey ever since.

Uriel who has come a long way on her healthy lifestyle journey has not only shed quite the amount of weight but also continuously leaves her fans in awe of her sheer confidence.

This, she exuded in her birthday shoot.

Shine Ya Eyes star Tega flaunts curves in jaw-dropping ensemble

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tega Dominic, is certainly not holding back in the year 2022, at least not when it comes to her personal sense of style.

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate and beautiful mother of one left jaws hanging over her recent uploads.

Despite being married, the TV star continuously proves that she certainly isn't the conventional African wife who is big on conservative looks.

In the photos, Tega is seen rocking a cowl neck, halter top in an earth tone shade, and paired it with reddish clay silk ruched mini skirt with drawstrings.

Source: Legit.ng