Big Brother Naija 2017 reality star, Uriel Oputa, clocked a year older on January 24, 2022, and took to her social media page to celebrate with photos.

The ebony beauty first graced our screens when she appeared on the second season of the reality show tagged 'See Gobe' and it has been quite an interesting journey ever since.

The reality star turned a year older. Photo credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

Uriel who has come a long way on her healthy lifestyle journey has not only shed quite the amount of weight but also continuously leave her fans in awe of her sheer confidence.

This, she exuded in her birthday shoot.

Standing in a glitter mini dress, she turned up the heat as she posed in the fit with a plunging neckline, showing off the much-desired amount of skin.

In one of the photos, she is seen holding her birthday cake, getting her flirt on.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng