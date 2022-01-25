Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Praise Nelson, recently took to his Instagram page to share some new photos with his adorable little boy, Jamie.

The Lockdown star has proven over the past year that he knows his onions when it comes to fashion and style.

Interestingly, he may have passed on that trait to little Jamie.

The reality star matched outfits with his son. Photo credit: @itz_praise

Praise who sports a deadlock hairstyle, left social media users in awe when he took to his Instagram page to share some gorgeous snaps, arranged in a side-by-side collage with little Jamie.

In the photos, both father and son are seen rocking the same outfits - brown two-pieces sets - with both striking the same pose.

Sharing the photos, Praise captioned:

"Who rocked this look betterJamie or Daddy?"

See photos below:

The votes are in

liloaderogba:

"Jamie "

officialozo__:

"Both ♥️"

nigeriarealitytv:

"Son your too fine don’t mind that old man comparing himself with you."

nonnistics_men:

"Amazing!!!! Jamie is da bomb!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

favournelson:

"Jam jam finish you sha!! Sorry ❤️❤️❤️"

mzuyai:

"Sorry but Jamie."

godwinnnadiekwe:

"Jamie carry fire o ❤️"

