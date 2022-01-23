A lady recently became an internet sensation after a video captured her having fun at a club, wearing a rather bright shade of makeup.

When it comes to rocking makeup, there are some rules that must never be broken and they include knowing the importance of finding your perfect shade of foundation, understanding moderation in the application.

But above all, surround yourself with honest people as friends.

Her heavy makeup has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @famousblogng

The importance of not breaking any of these rules is clearly seen in the story of a lady who has since gone viral for her makeup at a club.

In a video shared by blogger, @famousblogng, the lady who donned a leather black tube dress, is seen having the time of her life at a club.

However, what set her apart from everyone else (and the rest of her body) is her heavy and very bright makeup which appeared rather unflattering and reminiscent of a drag queen.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral left quite a number of people amused with some questioning why her friends would let her go out with such a look.

Check out some comments below:

kv_by_kelvin_:

"And absolutely no one in that party pull her aside to advice? Oh wow. Or they all don’t see what’s wrong?"

koko_homes:

"Ojuju calabar! Is that you?"

lisa__numa:

"God will judge this make up artist."

harunabobby:

"This girl doesn’t have good friends!"

isolachris:

"Ahhh her friends way follow her go club like this, them suppose face firing squad, dem be enemy to her."

perry_omo_layo:

" which shade of foundation be this "

hadassah_890:

"She suppose shoot the makeup artist ni "

jay_cicah:

"Funny enough her friends were shouting “Glow baby,Glow”"

cici__kome:

"Her friends no show love ooooo"

hiebywhumey:

"Nah dusting powder dem rob for her face."

declutter_sistah_ph:

"Like a mortician did the makeup."

