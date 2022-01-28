Currently trending on social is a video of a lady who has got many people talking about her choice of makeup to celebrate her birthday.

One of the makeup trends which has been widely accepted and practised by a lot of makeup enthusiasts is the overlining of lips.

The video has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @ayanpheade (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

The purpose of overlined lips is to fake the appearance of a naturally full pout.

However, it is best not to use a lip liner that's too matte or too shimmery. Stick to one that has a natural finish.

Well, this wasn't the case for a lady identified as Arike Ade whose makeup for her birthday seems to be causing quite a stir online.

She had taken to her Tiktok page to share videos of herself in a blue ensemble with matching headgear.

Watch video below:

Reactions

However, her decision to sport heavily overlined lips did not go down well with internet users, some of whom stormed her comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

Check out some comments below:

Iam_becca:

"Una for draw the lip make e reach nose."

Apple User839559612:

"Your makeup artist use you do lip tutorial??she’s wicked o."

Nita_luxury_hairs:

"Which kind lipstick be this nah."

clenchygold1:

"This lip na uplifting ooo."

Mzseglon Orekelewa:

"Lip go wrong o but makeup so fine."

gabee_ellaa:

"Wetin happen to this lip Kai. Where s this make up artist. E just spoil everything with this lip."

Oyintari Towo:

"The makeup was free for sure."

Marbel Ogbu:

"It’s the Queen of heart lips for me o ahhh nawa o."

Hassan Mo.:

"Who did this to you?"

Favour Lambert:

"them suppose arrest the makeup artist walai."

Queen diva:

"This drawing of lipstick na halloween or higher mountain ️️.which one???"

Source: Legit.ng