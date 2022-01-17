Several months after actress, Ruth Kadiri, rocked a unique look for her birthday shoot, it appears another lady loved the look so much she did something about it.

Recall in 2021, the Nollywood actress and producer left her fans in awe when she took to her Instagram page to share photos in honour of her birthday.

The recreation has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @ruthkadiri, @liyacouture

Source: Instagram

The black and white checkered corset dress with a structured pleated cape and an elaborate train was designed by celebrity designer, CEO Luminee.

Well, another designer decided to replicate the look and the result has sparked reactions on social media.

See post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions

The post which has since gone viral had some people applauding the look while others questioned the practicality of the look.

Read comments below:

steph_naija:

"Where will you wear it to? Wahala."

__.inicole:

"Beautiful.. but where did you wear it to?"

_shima_queen:

"Job well done, but where would u wear this to?"

preciousomobonike:

"The recreator did a good job."

drsindisiwesindz:

"Nailed it though I do not understand the practicality of this outfit."

soft_millionaire:

"Brilliant."

busakins:

"Not bad at all."

temmytopesmile:

"Job well done.''

Lady's recreation sparks mixed reactions

A dress recreated by a lady caused mixed reactions on social media regarding the differences between the original design and the replication.

While there are people who are keen on getting the exact dress they ordered from their tailor, not everyone gets the perfect ending.

Well, in this case, it is hard to tell if the lady got what she ordered and not something else.

In a post shared by @asoebiafrica, a photo of a lady in a coffee brown dress is placed in a collage alongside the inspiration behind her dress.

Reactions as lady rocks black wedding dress

While there are those who would rather go with the conventional looks for their big days, there are the rule breakers who are unafraid to remain true to themselves in their creative expression.

Such appears to be the case of a gorgeous lady whose video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the lady who appeared to have gone for her wedding dress fitting is seen in a regal black mermaid dress with a long ruffle train.

Source: Legit.ng