A dress recreated by a lady has caused mixed reactions on social media regarding the differences between the original design and the replication.

While there are people who are keen on getting the exact dress they ordered from their tailor, not everyone gets the perfect ending.

The dress appeared slightly different from the original. Photo credit: @asoebiafrica

Well, in this case, it is hard to tell if the lady got what she ordered and not something else.

In post shared by @asoebiafrica, a photo of a lady in a coffee brown dress is placed in a collage alongside the inspiration behind her high-leg dress.

However, while the original design had a corset feature, it was lacking in the replication.

Also, the recreated look featured an illusion neckline while the original was a mono strap off-the-shoulder dress.

Check out some reactions below:

Reactions

mm_eventss:

"She get am but she no too come get am "

seraphicbrianna:

"She no get am but still look good."

temmywaley:

"She tried and I’m very sure the client asked for an alteration!!!! We need to understand so many clients will bring a style and tell you but I don’t want this and that."

olaiyayetunde:

"She no get am, she con use werey port am.... laslas e con fine"

only1_amrad:

"She try sha...but she no get am."

brideandmaidsfactory:

"One is a corset gown, one is definitely not a corset gown, when they charge you well.... E get why!"

thriftwith_alex:

"I give it 7/10, the one on the right is neater in execution and the material holds well."

blc_feyi

"Let’s not forget some customers will say pls don’t let my bo*bs show o ,pls could you add a net and a sleeve too and for the slot abeg let it show and let it not show …so as a tailor what will you do."

Nigerians applaud tailor over dress recreation

Several Nigerians on social media have applauded a tailor over her impressive replication of a popular design.

While the most popular 'what I ordered versus what I got' stories often end in tears, it was certainly not the case for a beautiful lady who was pretty much happy with what her tailor made for her.

The original design which was made of ruffles at the bottom, a corset top and one-sided double straps became quite popular amongst Nigerian fashionistas in 2021.

In a video shared by Sabiradio, the lady shared a picture of the original design, and then a video of herself in the dress she received.

